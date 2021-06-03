AP Among Top 5 States In Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh is among the top 5 states in the Sustainable Development Goals SDG India Index 2021 list. The third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 was released by Niti Aayog today. AP has performed better in many aspects and has been ranked in third place with 72 points among the top 5 states. AP scored 5 points more than last year. The AP ranked top in the clean energy category, while the AP topped the list of front-runner states overall.

According to the report, the country’s overall SDG score has improved by 6 points, from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. The positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in Clean Water and Sanitation and Affordable and Clean Energy.

The top States in the index are Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Maharashtra. The SDG India Index computes goal-wise scores on the 16 SDGs for each State and Union Territory.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Dr Rajiv Kumar launched the report titled, SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21: Partnerships in the Decade of Action, in the presence of Member (Health) Dr Vinod Paul, CEO Amitabh Kant and Adviser (SDGs) Sanyukta Samaddar.



Designed and developed by Niti Aayog, the preparation of the index followed extensive consultations with the primary stakeholders, the States and Union Territories, the UN agencies led by the United Nations in India, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and the key Union Ministries. Since its inaugural launch in 2018, the index has been comprehensively documenting and ranking the progress made by States and Union Territories towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

India's report card on the SDGs is here! 17 Goals, 36 States/UTs, & 115 indicators: #SDGIndiaIndex & Dashboard 2020-21 is the most comprehensive review of 🇮🇳’s progress towards achieving the SDGs. Report: https://t.co/ClNGgfiqjx

Dashboard: https://t.co/piGw8xKypj pic.twitter.com/84nde0fbTn — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 3, 2021

