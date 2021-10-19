AP Among Top 5 States To Complete Both Doses Of COVID Vaccination

The State of Andhra Pradesh has achieved another milestone in the COVID Vaccination Drive. As per reports, the State is among the top five states in the country that have completed vaccinating people with both doses. The vaccination process has been going on in the state for a few months and the latest figures show that 20.3 percent of people in the country have been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine so far. Andhra Pradesh is among the top 5 vaccinated states at 30.5 percent and Kerala topped the list with 36 percent.

The state is currently in the process of vaccinating 18–44-year-olds. It is estimated that there are 3.47 crore people between the ages of 18 and 44. Of these, over 3 crore have already received the first dose and over 1.66 crore have received the two doses.

Earlier, healthcare workers, frontline workers, 45-year-olds, and mothers with children under the age of five were vaccinated.

India which has set a target of completely vaccinating all adults by December 2021, has completed nine months of vaccination. So far 89 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered under the drive, where 23,87,23,405 individuals, i.e. 25.4 percent of India’s adult population and 17.5 percent of India’s total population have been fully vaccinated so far. India has so far vaccinated over 69% of its adult population, or 65 crore individuals, with at least one dose of the vaccine.

