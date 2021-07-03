AP Alstom India Job Notification: Check Vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has issued a new job announcement. The following are the specifics.

APSSDC recently made a number of job announcements. The organization just sent yet another notice. Officials have issued a statement on employment openings at the top ALSTOM India firm in Shree City. A total of 20 positions are expected to be filled by the end.

As per the announcement, selected individuals would be expected to work for the organization for a period of two years. Eligible Candidates who are interested must first register on the APSSDC website. Under the supervision of the District Skill Development Officer, registered applicants will be chosen. These applicants will then get 45 days of training.

Eligibility:

The announcement said that a total of 20 positions will be filled. These positions, however, were created in the welding department and are open to those with an ITI-Welder certification. Candidates must have graduated in 2020, at the age of 21. Only men are qualified for these positions. Candidates who have completed a tenancy, internship, diploma, degree, BTech, or postgraduate degree should not apply for these positions.

Registration - Direct Link

Other Details:

Candidates will be chosen after a round of HR interviews. Selected applicants will get 45 days of training on campus. Those who finish the programme get certifications from APSSDC and Alstom. Candidates who finish the programme successfully will be offered a position at Alstom. The registration deadline is the 3rd of this month (July). All who are eligible and interested must register by that date.