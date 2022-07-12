AMARAVATI: The depression in the Bay of Bengal close to the Odisha coast could intensify in the next 48 hours and under its influence, heavy rains were likely in the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coastal districts on Tuesday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, it is likely to continue for two days. Even if it does not become severe, the low pressure will continue for 4-5 days, leading to heavy rainfall in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra, according to the IMD. Intense wet spell likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha & adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th July, 2022 IMD tweeted.

Press Release on Intense wet spells on 11th, 14th and 15th July 2022 in association with low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. pic.twitter.com/4mlgSKuKKZ — MC Amaravati (@AmaravatiMc) July 11, 2022

Heavy rains lashed several places across AP and the Godavari flood waters were seen rising at several places. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at vulnerable places to undertake rescue and relief operations.

A state control room has been opened with helpline number 1070 for people to contact in case of emergency.

The first warning signal has been issued at Dowaleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram as the flood level in river Godavari rose to 12.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday morning. If this continues a second warning would also be issued, sources say.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in floods

Both the Godavari districts, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts and low-lying areas are also on high alert. People have been told not to get into the swollen river for any reason and also avoid travel by boats. Fishermen were told not to venture into the sea till Wednesday and people living in low-lying areas were asked to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, several trains were cancelled owing to the heavy rains. The list of cancelled trains are those operating between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh.

