AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which has already made revolutionary reforms in education, medical, and health, is now embarking on key reforms in the agriculture sector.

The government has introduced a free borewell scheme to help small farmers in the state.

The government has intended to prepare borewells free of cost under Rythu Bharosa which is already implemented in the state. The government has taken the decision to prepare borewells free of cost for farmers who own below five acres of agricultural land.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department issued orders in this regard on Saturday. Eligible farmers can apply for the scheme at village secretariats or online, the order read.

Eligibility for the scheme

A farmer should possess 2.5 acres of land. If the farmer doesn't, the farmer can team up with other farmers. A farmer can have a maximum of 5 acres of land.

No borewell must be built in the area earlier.

An eligible beneficiary can apply for free borewell at Village secretariat or online mode.

The application will be forwarded to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) for further approval after getting verified by Panchayat Secretary at the field level.

The sanction of borewell to the farmer will be informed by the Village Secretariat after the approval.

