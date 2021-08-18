AP To Administer Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine To Kids As Pneumonia Prevention

Andhra Pradesh health officials inform Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) will be administered to children from now onwards to prevent pneumonia and added that nine vaccines are being given to kids till now and this vaccine will be added to the list. The officials informed the Chief Minister that pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) will be administered to children from now onwards to prevent pneumonia. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to utilise Village/ Ward Secretariats at present and once a village and urban clinics are ready, the vaccine should be administered from there.