AP: Additional 10 Lakh R&R Package For Project Displaced Families 

Amaravati: The AP cabinet approved for sanction of an additional 10 lakh R&R package to project displaced families. He said that the cabinet has approved sanction of one motor vehicle inspector, one junior assistant/ senior assistant and three home guard posts for new unit office at Punganuru in Chittoor district. He said the cabinet also approved Andhra Pradesh Bovine Breeding Ordinance 2021, operational guidelines for auctioning of fishery wealth in the public water bodies, policy on seed production through RBKs. He furnished the status note on Kharif and other seasonal crops.

The cabinet also approved to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh programme to make the state clean. He said 1.2 crore bins will be provided in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state, The State Government will be providing 14,000 tricycles in villages 1,771 were electric vehicles and 3,097 autos for collection of garbage.