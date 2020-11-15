AMARAVATI: The number of active coronavirus cases fell below the 20,000 mark even as the infection count mounted to 8,52,955 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 1,657 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. During the period, the state saw 2,155 recoveries and seven deaths.It was after a gap of close to four months that the active cases dropped below the 20,000 mark as July, August and September witnessed a rapid surge in the infection spread.The days toll of seven was also the lowest in more than four months.

According to the latest bulletin the total recoveries touched 8,26,344 and the toll at 6,854, leaving 19,757 active cases in the state.

West Godavari became the second district in the state to cross the 90,000 overall cases mark behind its neighbour East Godavari.

Of the caseload of 8.52 lakh in AP, the two Godavari districts alone account for 2,10,406.

East Godavari now has the highest number of 5,239 active cases while West has only 2,025.

Krishna district added 225 new cases in 24 hours while Guntur and Chittoor reported 194 and 184.

The remaining eight districts added less than 100 cases each, with Kurnool reporting only 19 afresh.

Krishna reported two fresh fatalities while five other districts saw one addition each to their toll count.