VISAKHAPATNAM: Responding over Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni's controversial comments on Swarna Palace fire mishap, in which 10 COVID-19 patients were killed, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryachandra Rao said that they would send notices to anyone including Ram, if they made any attempts to divert the investigating team.

Police have expressed serious objection over the series of tweets of hero Ram over the fire accident that took place in a COVID-19 care center in Vijayawada's Swarna Palace. Rao said that it is very inappropriate to post his views over the incident which are aimed at misleading the public, without knowing the difference between the quarantine center and the COVID-19 care center.

"If Ram continues to raise fake allegations and tries to disrupt the investigations into the accident to save his uncle Dr. Ramesh who is the key accused, we will send notices to him," said the ACP.

Police said that it is very irresponsible on part of his uncle Dr. Ramesh to flee away from the collector's office and release audio tapes without taking responsibility even after 10 people died due to his hospital management's negligence. The ACP suggested Ram and his uncle to stop tweeting or sending audio tapes over the issue and directly attend the hearing if they have any evidence.

Speaking to Sakshi media on Sunday, the ACP said Ramesh's son-in-law Kalyan Chakraborty is scheduled to appear in the court today. But he mailed us showing reports over his health and said that doctors advised him to stay in quarantine for two weeks, he said. Police said that they were inquiring if his health condition is really bad or is he doing this to disrupt the investigation into the case.

Police said that some exceptions will be given to the elderly people if they fail to attend the court but the rest of the accused in the case should attend the investigations and hearings over the case. Rao said the investigation will reveal who is fully responsible for the accident. Ramesh, the key accused in the case, came to the collector's office and fled from there, police said.