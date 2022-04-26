AP: Abandoned Baby Found on Railway Tracks in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The residents found an abandoned baby on the railway tracks of Vizianagaram district on Monday, the police said. The baby was found in a bag on the railway tracks near the electricity office on Kothavalasa-Visakha road on Sunday morning at 5 AM.

“A man found the male baby on the railway tracks in a bag and informed the police and we reached the spot.” Kothavalasa Circle Inspector BS Rao said. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Later, the policemen shifted the baby to Parameswari hospital where doctors examined the baby.

Upon receiving the information, the officials of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) reached the hospital and moved the baby to Gosha Hospital in Vizianagaram, where a medical examination was conducted on the baby and was later handed to the creche.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee chairperson G Himabindu expressed concern for the baby and visited the hospital to enquire about his health condition.

