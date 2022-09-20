AMARAVATI: Deputy Chief Minister and State Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said eight temples under the department will be offering online services from Tuesday. Speaking to media persons at Velagapudi on Tuesday, he said that as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions online services will be expanded in all other temples in a phased manner. He said that online services have already been taken up in Srisailam temple in collaboration with a technology company. After the success in Srisailam, now the same organization has taken up the task of making online services in the other prominent temples for free.

Online services are being started in nine prominent temples. Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple will commence online booking services starting from this Dasara Mahotsavams, he informed. Online services will also start in Dwaraka Tirumala, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, and Penuganchiprolu temples from Tuesday, he said. Geo-tagging will be done on temple lands and ornaments. He said that software is being developed to ensure that all financial transactions are handled in a transparent manner which will eliminate any form of corruption. Devotees can book rooms, darshan tickets, sevas, E-hundi, and other services through online mode. Minister Kottu Satyanarayana stated that the services of devotees will continue offline as well as online mode.

