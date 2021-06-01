AP: 61 Lakh Beneficiaries Receive YSR Pension Kanuka

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released Rs 1497.63 crore under the YSR Pension Kanuka (social security pensions) to over 61.46 lakh beneficiaries.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the government had recently sanctioned pensions to another 29,961 poor across the state this month. The government has recently sanctioned general pensions at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month for 1,726 people suffering from chronic diseases and another 28,235 for the elderly, widows and the disabled.

Officials said the pension money would be distributed to all of them from June 1. Pensions, including those newly sanctioned, will be distributed to 61,46,908 people across the state on June 1. The government deposited Rs 1,497.63 crore in the bank accounts of the respective village and ward secretaries on Monday evening. From Tuesday morning, the Village Volunteers will go to the homes of the beneficiaries and distribute the money.

The pensions will be distributed through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Real-Time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS), Pensioner Facial Authentication, and Family Member's Biometric Authentication in case of failure of the above first three.

A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers are on job for distributing the pension. The state government has deployed an additional 15,000 welfare education assistants/Ward welfare development, secretaries to ensure a smooth process of disbursement, officials said.

