AP: 3 Children Crushed To Death By A School Bus In Vizianagaram, 2 Hurt

VIZIANAGARAM: In a horrific road accident in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, three children were killed as the bike they were pillion riding was hit by a school bus. The accident took place near Tekkalivalasa in Terlam mandal of district

Three children died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam district. The deceased children were identified as Sidhu (8), M Harsha(8) and Rishi(10).

At the time of the accident, Murali was taking his children to Pollipalli Jatara, sources said. The police suspect it as a case of negligent driving which caused the death of innocent children.