AP 3-capitals Case: Supreme Court To Hear Matter On March 28

The Supreme Court on Thursday posted the hearing of the 3-capitals case on the 28th of March. The lawyer on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh Niranjan Reddy requested that Special Leave Petition (SLP) requested the Supreme Court to hear the SLP matter which was listed, from the 28th of this month for three days.

A bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna which is hearing the matter agreed to it and suggested that it should be mentioned to the Chief Justice of India as a prerequisite. The bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Nagaratnam will hear the case on March 28.Justice KM Joseph emphasized that the case involves crucial constitutional aspects and requires a detailed and in-depth hearing.

It is known that the AP government has challenged the judgment of the AP High Court on the proposed three capitals case and had sought a stay on the High Court verdict. The AP government counsel had sought for the SLP to be listed on an urgent basis for a hearing.

