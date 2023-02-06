AP 3-capitals Case: Supreme Court To Hear Matter on February 23

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday posted the hearing of the 3-capitals case on the 23rd of this month. The lawyer on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh Niranjan Reddy requested that Special Leave Petition (SLP) be listed on an urgent basis for hearing.

It is known that the AP government has challenged the judgment of the AP High Court on the proposed three capitals case and had sought a stay on the High Court verdict. On Saturday the AP government counsel had sought for the SLP to be listed on an urgent basis for hearing and the matter had come up for hearing on Monday.

It may be recalled here that the YSRCP-led government had filed the special leave petition (SLP) on September 17 against the AP High Court’s March 3 judgment that upheld Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. Through the SLP, the AP government has insisted that the High Court’s judgment is an encroachment into the powers of the executive and the legislature. The state government has also sought a stay on the High Court’s verdict in the 3-capitals issue.

The SLP challenged the order passed by the HC in the writ petition number 13203 of 2020 and batch matters, wherein the HC declared that the State government does not have the legislative competence to decide on its capital.

The Supreme Court in the month of November had also stayed the High Court’s directions of asking the state government to develop Amaravati's capital city and capital region within 6 months. A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said, “Courts cannot become a town planner and Chief Engineer". The top court found the directions issued by the high court to have overstepped the “separation of power” principle.

Also Read: Supreme Court Stays HC's Order to Develop Amaravati as Capital in 6 Months