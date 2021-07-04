AP: 2019 Batch Medical Students Urge Centre To Promote Them To Second Year

Andhra Pradesh Medical Students and Parents Association convener Tuthika Srinivasa Viswanadh has demanded the centre to promote the 2019 batch of medical students who have lost their academic year due to COVID-19. He further added that they should be given an opportunity to write backlogs. Medical students and their parents of AP have appealed to the National Medical Commission in Delhi in this regard. They met Dr Aruna V Vanikar, president, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) and explained how the 2019 medical first year students have faced problems due to COVID-19.

Tuthika Srinivasa Viswanadh said that it is not difficult for the students who have passed the NEET competitive exams at the national level to pass the first year exams.

He said that the students had to lose 20 marks due to a mistake made by the varsity in the examination paper setting procedure. He also demanded that all the students who have faced problems due to the policy should be promoted to the second year and should be given an opportunity to write backlogs. Aruna Vanikar submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, at the Union Health Ministry office, stating to pass the students with grace marks.