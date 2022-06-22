AP: 1998 DSC Candidates Thank CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: A delegation of 1998 DSC candidates met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday and thanked him for clearing hurdles to their appointments.

They expressed happiness and felicitated the Chief Minister for solving their 24 years problem as promised during his padayatra.

MLC Kalpalatha Reddy was present on the occasion.

Also Read: Srikakulam Man’s Dream of Govt Job Fulfilled 24 Years Later After DSC -1998 File Cleared