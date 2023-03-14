AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on March 3-4 into reality. Under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions, a monitoring committee was established which is headed by the Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has issued orders to form the monitoring committee with 17 members chaired by the Chief Secretary. The special chief secretary of the state industries and investment department will act as the member convener of this committee.

The committee will also include officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Special Chief Secretary – Industries and apart from them, Special Principal Secretaries of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Finance, Energy, Water Resources, Tourism, Revenue, Commercial Taxes Departments, GAD (Co-ordination), Skill Development Training, Principal Secretaries of Departments, Planning, IT-ITES, Transport Departments are also part of the monitoring committee. Based on the requirements officials from other departments will also be called as special invitees.

The agreements with the respective investors are reviewed in each department, and as per the order an agenda would be prepared on the issues to be solved and the details will be sent to the Special Chief Secretary of the Industries Department as well as to the Monitoring Committee for review.

As per the order, it is said that the monitoring committee should meet frequently and identify the obstacles and problems to bring the investments into reality and expedite any problems and solve them.

It was also mentioned that a total of 386 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in as many as 20 sectors were signed during the meetings of at the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam. Through these agreements, around 6,07,383 people will get employment along with investments of Rs.13,11,468 crores.

Having brought national and international corporate giants to Visakhapatnam and attracted investments of lakhs of crores, the state is now focusing on translating them into a reality. We are gathering information on when the companies that have signed MoUs intend to start production and are preparing an action plan accordingly. As part of this, the first meeting was held last Friday under the chairmanship of CS. We will meet every 15 days and review the status of MoUs, G. Srijana, Director, State Industries Department informed Sakshi.

