AP: 17 IPS Officers Transferred

AMARAVATI: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government elevated Additional Commissioner B Srinivasulu as the Commissioner of Police. The post of Vijayawada city police commissioner (CP) has been downgraded to the rank of Inspector General of Police and moved out incumbent DGP-rank official Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Addl DGP (Railways) N Balasubramanyam, who was on long leave, was posted as Addl DGP(Organisation) and K Tripathi Ujela, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as Addl DGP (Road Safety) in an existing vacancy.

PHD Ramakrishna was transferred and posted as Director, SEB, and Srikakulam SP RN Ammi Reddy was transferred and posted as SP, Guntur Urban.

Amit Badar was transferred and posted as SP, Srikakulam and Udaya Bhaskar Billa was transferred and posted as AIG, Admin, DGP office. Aishwarya Rastogi was posted as DCP, L&O-I, Visakhapatnam City.

Visakhapatnam Rural SP Babujee Attada was transferred and posted as SP, SIB and the sixth battalion SP B Krishna Rao was transferred and posted SP, Railways (Vijayawada).

K Narayana Naik was posted as West Godavari SP, and Grewal Navdeep Singh KS was posted SP, CID.