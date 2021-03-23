AP: 163 Students in Rajahmundry College Test Positive For COVID

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, a total of 163 students from the same college tested positive for Covid-19. While 13 and 10 cases registered in the last two days, 140 people were contracted with the virus on Monday.

DMHO Gowriswara Rao said, ‘so far Corona tests have been conducted on about 700 students. Those who tested positive were kept under isolation and that area was made a containment zone. Students who got negative in the reports are shifter to another hostel.’

In Andhra Pradesh, 310 new corona cases were reported on Monday. Around 35,375 people have performed Corona diagnostic tests. The COVID-19 table now shows a total of 8,94,044 positive cases, 8,84,471 recoveries, and 7,191 deaths, according to the latest bulletin. The active cases in the state fell to 2,382 with 114 people recovering from the corona in a single day.

