AP Sets Up Kids Care Centres For Children of COVID Victims

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has launched COVID Care Centres to take care of children whose parents had to be hospitalised due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and for the rehabilitation of those who have lost their parents to the disease. These centres will be open to children who have no one to take care of them as their parents are hospitalised or in-home isolation or those who have been orphaned.

Dr Arja Srikanth Covid Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 Nodal Officer on Wednesday has notified that 13 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across the state can be contacted for the welfare of such children. The Government endeavours to extend all possible support and care to these children in these centres during these trying times.

The CCIs institutionalize essential services and strengthen structures for emergency outreach, institutional care, family and community-based care, counselling and support services at the national, regional, state and district levels.

The names of the CCIs, District Probation Officers and nodal officers, CCI contact persons and phone numbers have been given below.

