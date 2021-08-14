AP 10th Pass Students Can Apply For IIIT Admissions, But There's Entrance Exam

RGUKT Admissions: Students who passed the 10th class in AP should be on the lookout. This is how admissions at IIITs are at the moment.

In Andhra Pradesh, officials want to process admissions to IIITs through a specific examination rather than through marks, as in the past. The following are the specifics.

In the aftermath of Corona, it has been revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government has once again cancelled the Tenth and Inter exams.

Admissions to Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUKT's IIIT) programme are often based on tenth class marks.

The tenth exams, on the other hand, were cancelled this time, and marks were assigned based on formative examinations. Given these conditions, it is intended that IIIT admissions will be based on a special entrance examination.

The officials have begun the process. Last year, the government used a special entrance exam to admit students to IITs.

Meanwhile, 4,000 seats are available for students in the state's IIITs, which are located in Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Prakasam, and Srikakulam.