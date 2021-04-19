Putting rest to rumours that the State of Andhra Pradesh might also follow the Centre's and other States decision to cancel and postpone the 10th, 11th and 12th exams, State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday clarified that the Government would go ahead and conduct the SSC examinations as well as the AP Intermediate exams as per schedule.

The Minister stated that holidays would be declared for students studying in Classes 1 to 9. The Minister also said that these classes were exempt from exams and would be promoted.

Speaking further he said that the examinations would be conducted taking all precautions against COVID-19 in the centres and schools. The department is reviewing the situation every day and COVID-19 tests of students are being conducted.

The SSC exams will be conducted from June 7 to 16, 2021. The time table for the same was released on February 3, 2021.

For Class 12, the exams will be conducted from 6 to May 23, 2021, according to the Intermediate Time Table.

The Union Ministry of Education chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had taken the decision CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 were to be cancelled and the 12th exams were postponed. This decision had spurred various State Governments to follow suit including the Telangana Government, which had taken the same decision.