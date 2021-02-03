AP SSC Exams 2021: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh released the schedule for the Class X examinations on Wednesday.

It has been announced that the exams will be held from June 7 to 16 2021.

AP SSC Examinations Schedule:

June 7 (Monday): First Language

June 8 (Tuesday): Second Language

June 9 (Wednesday): English

June 10 (Thursday): Mathematics

June 11 (Friday): Physical Science

June 12 (Saturday): Biological Sciences

June 14 (Monday): Social Studies

June 15 (Tuesday): First Language Paper 2

OSS Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

June 16 (Wednesday) SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

The Intermediate Examinations be held from May 5 to 23. It has been revealed that the new academic year in AP will start from July 21st.