AP 10th Class Examinations 2021 Time Table Schedule Released
It has been announced that the exams will be held from June 7 to 16 2021.
AP SSC Examinations Schedule:
June 7 (Monday): First Language
June 8 (Tuesday): Second Language
June 9 (Wednesday): English
June 10 (Thursday): Mathematics
June 11 (Friday): Physical Science
June 12 (Saturday): Biological Sciences
June 14 (Monday): Social Studies
June 15 (Tuesday): First Language Paper 2
OSS Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
June 16 (Wednesday) SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
The Intermediate Examinations be held from May 5 to 23. It has been revealed that the new academic year in AP will start from July 21st.