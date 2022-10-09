AP: 10 Passengers Injured as Tourist Bus Plunges from Hill in ASR District

ASR District: At least ten people were injured after a tourist bus in which they were travelling fell off a hill road in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital where they ar undergoing treatment.

The incident occured in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The tourist bus was heading to Paderu from Visakhapatnam when it met with an accident, ANI reported.

Andhra Pradesh | At least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. Injured rescued by locals, rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/HQ3mIW9q43 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Further details are awaited.

