AP’s Another Record; Tops Country In COVID-19 Tests

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh emerged at the top in conducting COVID-19 testing for those with suspected symptoms. About 5,10,318 samples were tested across the state. The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, in a media release on Thursday, said that the state has been able to conduct tests on 9,557 samples per million population. This takes Andhra Pradesh to the top in the list of states with the most number of tests for the dreaded virus. In another positive, the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in the state has also increased to 54.67 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh reported 135 new cases of COVID-19. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,261. In the past 24 hours, the state government conducted testing on 11,602 samples, out of which 218 samples tested positive.

A total of 2,540 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date. Currently, there are 1,641 active coronavirus cases in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 65 patients were discharged from hospitals after being declared as free from the virus.

The coronavirus fatalities in the state increased to 80 with two more deaths reported in Godavari and Krishna districts on Thursday.