GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced that an MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) park will come up in Visakhapatnam soon. Bhoomi World group has expressed its readiness to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the MSME park that will provide employment to 25,000 people. The proposed park will be set up on 100 acres and will have over 20 lakh square feet of plug-and-play infrastructure.

A meeting was held at the AP Industrial Infrastructure Company Ltd (APIIC) office in Mangalagiri on Monday, with the senior Industry department officials along with the representatives of the Bhumi World Industrial Park company.

The Bhumi World Group explained its proposal to set up the MSME park in an area of ​​20 lakh sq. ft. in the 100-acre park. The Minister directed officials to look into the proposal once again and send a detailed report. The meeting was attended by Javvadi Subramanyam, Vice Chairman and MD of APIIC.

The Indo-Japanese delegation met Minister Goutham Reddy for the second time on Monday. The Minister discussed various issues related to investments, IT parks, SEZs, technology, skills development, training of youth. Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Chairman Kondur Ajay, APSSDC MD Bangarraju, and AP Technology Services MD Nanda Kishore were present on the occasion.

