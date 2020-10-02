Another MLA From TDP To Exit Party!

Chandrababu Naidu’s biggest gamble on Amaravati seems to have come unstuck. His blind opposition to Vizag as the administrative capital seems to forcing his leaders to leave him. After Vasupalli Ganesh, another MLA from TDP is looking to exit the party.

Former minister and one of the four TDP MLAs from Vizag Ganta Srinivasa Rao has dropped a bombshell. Unlike other MLAs who are leaving the party, he has decided to do a D Srinivas. Remember D Srinivas is still in the TRS, while his son D Aravind is a BJP MP from Nizamabad? Ganta too is going to do the same thing. His son Raviteja will join the YSRCP on October 3 in the presence of AP chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

But, Ganta will still remain in the TDP. Ganta, however, would be present at his son’s joining. Ganta will bless his son on his joining even while being in the TDP.