Another Feather in YS Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh Government’s Cap

Tadepalli: The Government Andhra Pradesh has received the prestigious Times of India Group award for its ‘Outstanding Contribution in Port-led Infrastructure Projects’ in the state. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a best state in terms of port infrastructure. The award was received by the Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, I&C Gudivada Amarnath in New Delhi on behalf of the state government on Tuesday.

Minister Amarnath visited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday and apprised him about the remarkable achievement. CM YS Jagan expressed his happiness for the recognition and congratulated the state minister for his outstanding work.

.@EconomicTimes has awarded the state of #AndhraPradesh for its “Outstanding Contribution in Port-led Infrastructure Projects” today, at the 'Infra-Focus Summit and Award' ceremony organized by the Economic Times in Delhi. (1/2)#ETInfra2022 pic.twitter.com/rWOrjdXDYN — Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (@AP_EDB) September 27, 2022

A jury headed by NITI Aayog Advisor Sudendu J. Sinha selected the state of Andhra Pradesh for the prestigious award. The jury members appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government for developing massive ports in the state.

Special Chief Secretary Sri Karikal Valaven and AP Maritime Board Deputy CEO Sri Ravindra Nath accompanied the Industries Minister Gudvadi Amarnath at the award function in the national capital.

