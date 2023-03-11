Another Congress Loyalist Quits INC For BJP

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join BJP. He is already in touch with the BJP top leadership.

It has been speculated that he would be given a key post in the party once he joins the party, as per sources.

After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy floated a Jai Samaikyandhra party in 2014 and became unsuccessful in the elections.

