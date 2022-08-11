Annamayya: Inter Girl Kills Self in Railway Kodur

An intermediate student died by suicide at Raghavarajupuram of Railway Kodur mandal in Annamayya district on Thursday. Varalakshmi, 16, has been studying an intermediate second year at Chaitanya College in Tirupati.



When the girl's mother came home in the evening, who went out for some work and broke the door to see her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately, the girl was rushed to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

A case has been registered by the police and started the investigation.

