Rajampet Town (Annamayya District): Dasari Ashok, a member of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) State Executive Committee was shown who was in charge of the school after he was slapped by the Head Mistress of a ZP Girls High School in Rajampet town in Annamayya District of Andhra Pradesh for his rude behaviour with her.

Getting into details the ABVP leaders on Tuesday staged protests and closure of educational institutions demanding that the cancellation of GO No. 117 related to the merger of schools.

Ashok accompanied by other ABVP leaders reached the school at 11 am and asked the Head Mistress identified as Lakshmi Devi working at the Girls High School to immediately send the students home. The HM told the ABVP leaders that she would send the children home after lunchtime, to which Ashok demanded that she send them home right away.

The HM tried to explain that if the students were sent home, the afternoon meals and the eggs which were already prepared for their midday meal would go wasted. She also told him that many of the parents of the students would be at work and if the children were sent away they will have to go without lunch. However, Ashok was adamant that she send them home and started yelling at her saying,” Are you out of your mind? Don't you understand what I am saying?'' while reprimanding her with rude words. Enraged at his words the HM Lakshmi Devi gave him one tight slap stunning everyone around them including the police. However, onlookers justified her actions as she was willing to close the school only after the students were fed and then sent home.

