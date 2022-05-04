How AP Police's Disha App Helped A Girl Write Her Class 10 Exams

ANNAMAYYA: The Disha App, an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh State government for the safety of women, came to the rescue of a 10th class student and helped her write her SSC exams, which are currently in progress. As per reports, a student from Annamayya district complained to the police through the Disha App that her father was not letting her write the exams and had forcefully confined her in the house.

The girl hailing from Moogireddygaripalle in Kalpanayunicheruvu Panchayat in Ramapuram Mandal in the district was writing the tenth class examinations in the Zilla Parishad school in Neelakantaravupeta. After she had completed writing three exams her father on Monday told her not to write the exams further and locked her up in the house.

As she had downloaded the Disha app on her phone, she quickly called the police and explained her ordeal.The local police were informed and a head constable named Prathap came to her house and took her to the examination centre and she managed to write the examination. Locals were hailing the brave girl for her grit and determination to complete her SSC examinations.

The increasing number of downloads of the Disha App not just in the urban areas but also in rural and remote areas reflects the growing confidence among women in the security offered by the application and its easy usage. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself had also come forward in a promotional event to create awareness among the women and girls on Disha App in Vijayawada last year.

The Disha Control Room in Mangalagiri, has been receiving thousands of calls per day and there have been cases of women seeking help from others states through the Disha App. The Disha Mahila Police Stations, special Disha Patrolling Vehicles, Integrated Crime Scene Management Vehicles, FSLs, Disha Special Courts, and other initiatives for the security of women have been widely appreciated by women and the public in general.

