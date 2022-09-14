Annamaya District: Groom Dies on The Very First Night of Marriage

A man died just a few hours after the marriage. The deceased was identified as Tulasi Prasad. The incident took place in Madanapalle of Annamaya district. The wedding of Tulasi Prasad and Sirisha took place on Monday, 12 September. The family members of Tulasi Prasad and Sirisha arranged the first night on Tuesday. Sirisha tried to wake Tulasi Prasad on the night of Tuesday but he was found unconscious. Immediately, Sirisha called the family members of Tulasi Prasad. They shifted Tulasi Prasad to a hospital but the doctors declared that he was brought dead. As of now, a complaint was not registered in the police station. The dead body was shifted to his native place. After the death of Tulasi Prasad, the family members of Tulasi and Sirisha are inconsolable. According to the reports, Tulasi was suffering from illness. More details are awaited.

