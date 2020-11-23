Andhra Schools Reopen: Check New Time Table For AP Students

Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened from November 2nd for the students of Class 9th and 10th. From today (November 23rd) the eight class students are also going to attend the school. The classes will be conducted on alternative days for class 8 and class 9. Dr B. Pratap Reddy released the latest time table on Sunday. Students of class 9 will come to school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday whereas class 8 students will attend the classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Schools will function for half-day and students will be sent to homes after midday meals.

The state government in its guidelines said that "Hand sanitation and physical distancing will be made mandatory in the schools. Students will be divided into small sections to prevent congestion in classrooms."

Here is the new timetable

9.30 am to 9.45 pm: Prayer, COVID-19 Pledge (in the classroom).

9.45 am to 10.25 am: First Period

10.25 am to 10.35 am: Walking on the school premises following the physical distance, hand washing / Break for one-third students

10.35 am to 11.15 am: Second period

11.15 am to 11.20 am: Break

11.20 am to 12.00: Third Period

12.00 pm to 12.10 pm: Ananda Vedika (Storytelling / Painting / Pranayama) One-third of the students take a break

12.10 pm to 12.50 pm: Fourth Period for 10th Class Students, Lunch break for 8th / 9th-grade students

12.50 pm to 1.30 pm: Fourth period for 8th / 9th class students, Lunch break for 10th class students

1.30 pm: Students will go the home

1.30 pm to 2.00 pm: Teachers' lunch break

2.00 to 2.15 pm: Online teaching, Teachers meeting to provide information to students through WhatsApp.

2.15 pm to 4.00 pm: Answering student's questions through WhatsApp or Abhyasa app

4.00 pm to 4.15 pm: Teachers plan for the next day