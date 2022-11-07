Andhra’s RySS Bags Future Economy Leadership Award at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

Andhra Pradesh’s Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has bagged the prestigious Future Economy Leadership Award for 2022 at the Conference of Parties (CoP27) that was hosted by the United Nations in Egypt.

With its natural and organic farming project, the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS, or a not-for-profit farmers’ empowerment group ) brought global recognition to Andhra Pradesh.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha is implementing Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) and Andhra Pradesh plans to move six million farmers to natural farming by 2031. Till August 2022, the APCNF had covered more than 3,700 gram panchayats, and plans to reach all 13,371 panchayats in the state in the next three years.



Thallam Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of RySS participated in the two-day symposium at COP27 on Nov 5-6, 2022. It may be noted here that RySS won the pan India award (Jaivik India Awards) for the Organic Food Indian Contest 2022 earlier in September for promoting organic agricultural methods among the farming community.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Hindu Group Demands Cancellation of Vir Das Show, FIR Lodged

