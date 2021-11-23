Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Leaders Take Oath As MLCs

The newly appointed MLCs of the ruling YSRCP took their oath of office on Tuesday. Chinna Govind Reddy of Kadapa district, Isaac Basha of Kurnool district, Palavalasa Vikranth Varma of Srikakulam district took oath as MLCs. Chairman of AP Legislative Council Mosen Raju administered the oath of the newly elected members. It is all known knowledge that Isaac Basha, Chinna Govind Reddy, and Vikranth Varma have been unanimously elected to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota.

On the other hand, eight YSRCP leaders have filed their nominations for the election to Council under the Local Authorities Constituency quota. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over B-form to all the MLC candidates on November 16.