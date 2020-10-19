Andhra Pradesh state government focussed on improving Arogyasree services aimed at providing better healthcare to every poor person. It is already known fact that the government has brought thousands of diseases under the purview of Arogyasree.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to provide better and quality medical services to the poor. As part of this, from now on wards, the Joint Collectors of the respective districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising all the network hospitals under Arogyasri.

A JC inspects two hospitals per week and takes action against those hospitals if the services are not proper. The government has directed all hospitals, both public and private, to provide quality care and treat patients with utmost care. The government wants to drastically reduce the number of applications sent for the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund scheme. AP government is making all the necessary arrangements for cashless treatment. In order to provide timely and proper treatment to the patients, the government is keeping an eye on every network hospital.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to appoint Aarogya Mitras for Aarogyasri hospitals and entrust six types of responsibilities - monitoring basic infrastructure, availability of medical treatment, food quality, sanitation, YSR Aarogya Aasara help and patient care. Arogyamitra should provide free transport through 108 to the discharged patient. Arogyasree Trust staff should see to that the cash assistance provided under the health support is credited to the patient's account within 48 hours of discharge.