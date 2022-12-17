Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Govt Introduces 2-semester System in Govt Schools

Amaravati: Soon educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh state will have a two-semester system. The government on Saturday issued an order stating all state-run schools from class 1-9 from the next academic year will follow the two-semester system. For class 10, the soon-to-be-introduced division of an academic year will be effective from 2024-25.

“All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shihsha and Principals of DIETs in the State are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X,” the GO stated.

The two-semester system is a step being taken by the state government for effective implementation of National Educational Policy-2020. The introduction of the semester system is expected to be helpful to both students and teachers, the GO added. Under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, the educational kits to the students will be provided at the start of the academic year.

