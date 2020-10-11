VIJAYAWADA: In a very shocking incident, Mahesh, who was working as an attender in the office of the Police Commissionerate, was shot dead by some unidentified people. The incident took place at Subbareddy Bar and Restaurant present on the bypass road in Vijayawada suburbs.

According to the police, some unidentified men on scooty opened fire on Mahesh. Two other people who were with Mahesh at the time of the incident escaped. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and registered a case.

Police suspect that Mahesh was killed according to a plan. CP Battina Srinivasan reached the scene of the incident and examined it. Preliminary investigation suggested that land dispute might be the reason behind the murder. Full details of the incident are yet to be known.