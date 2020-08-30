GUNTUR: A 29-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death after throwing her 9-month-old baby from a five-storey building. The incident took place in Guntur on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Manogna.

The police official said that, "This incident took place at around 8 PM on Saturday. While the baby girl died on the spot, the woman has died off at hospital.” The family members of the deceased woman have raised suspicions over the manner of death and an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case.

Three years ago, Manogna of Pangaluru village, Prakasam district married Narra Kalyanchandra of Annambhotlavaripalem, Parchuru Mandal of the same district. Kalyanchandra is working as a private employee in the Navy. Nine months ago, the couple blessed with a baby girl, Tulsi. Manogna is working as a software engineer in Hyderabad. During this coronavirus induced lockdown, she has been staying with Kalyan's parents at Lakshmipuram Kamalesh Apartments in Guntur. During the time wedding, she was given 50 grams of gold, five cents of land, Rs 2 lakh in cash and a house as dowry.

It has been alleged that the woman was being harassed by her in-laws and husband for dowry. She allegedly committed suicide with her daughter as she was unable to bear the harrasement by her husband and in-laws.