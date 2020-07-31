AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas announced that the state will be opened for tourists in a week. He said that all tourism hotels in the state will also be allowed to open.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, he said that steps are being taken to resume boating services at all tourist places from August 15. Tourism buses are also being readied in a week as well as gymnasiums will also be opened in the state soon.

He assured that Temple tourism will be developed in the state.

The minister stated that Simhachalam temple would be developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme and development works had already begun in Srisailam at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The minister also said that four sports development centers will be started soon.

In an aim to promote talented underprivileged children in sports, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to promote these children. For this purpose, the government has already allocated Rs 3 crores to the sportspersons and another Rs 3 lakh have been allocated this year.

He also said that land would be allotted to PV Sindhu Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam.

