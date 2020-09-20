The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken steps to put a ban on consumption of alcohol in the state. Liquor sales at present are 30 per cent lower than that of the previous government. Liquor will be restricted to three-star and five-star hotels by 2024. The roadmap for banning the bottle is ready. V Lakshman Reddy the chairman of the state level liquor prohibition awareness committee asserted that AP is set to become an alcohol-free state by 2024. He appealed to all the sections of people to co-operate in the steps being taken by the state government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is planning strategies to create an alcohol-free society. The Chief Minister wants everyone to participate in making this happen.

Lakshman Reddy further added that, "We are inviting entries for short film competitions on how the alcohol can cause severe effects and what are the steps being taken by the government to eradicate alcohol in the state. The winners will be given prizes by Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Narayanaswamy in Guntur on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti."

Bars re-opened in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday after nearly six months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the state government agreed to levy a 20% 'COVID-19 fee' on the basic bar license and also a 10% additional retail excise tax on liquor. Whereas in Telangana, the phase-wise opening of bars in the non-containment zones started from June 8.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all the steps to eradicate alcohol in the state but there is a danger of illegal liquor transportation from neighbouring states especially from Telangana where the liquor consumption is high. However, the government is firm on its promise and brought strict laws to curb the illegal trafficking of liquor. Government aims to make state alcohol free by 2024 by all means.