Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: Lightning Alert in These AP Districts

May 16, 2022, 20:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management director issued a lightning warning for Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts. It had also asked the farmers and the shepherds not to be in open places. 

Below are the areas that will experience lightning. 

Tirupati- Tirupati urban, Renigunta, Narayanavaram, KVBpuram, Nagulapuram, Pichaturu, Putthuru

Chittoor- Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram 
 
Annamayya - Kurabalakota, Madanapalle, B. Kothakota, Hurramkonda, Kalikiri and Vaayalpaadu 

Kurnool - Chippagiri, Maddikera East, Adoni, Assari, Peddakadubooru, Mantraalayam,  Emmiganuru.

