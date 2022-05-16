Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: Lightning Alert in These AP Districts

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management director issued a lightning warning for Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts. It had also asked the farmers and the shepherds not to be in open places.

Below are the areas that will experience lightning.

Tirupati- Tirupati urban, Renigunta, Narayanavaram, KVBpuram, Nagulapuram, Pichaturu, Putthuru

Chittoor- Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram



Annamayya - Kurabalakota, Madanapalle, B. Kothakota, Hurramkonda, Kalikiri and Vaayalpaadu

Kurnool - Chippagiri, Maddikera East, Adoni, Assari, Peddakadubooru, Mantraalayam, Emmiganuru.

