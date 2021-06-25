Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains

Monsoon showers seem to have reached the state of Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains across the state due to the addition of surface basin along with the monsoons.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that it would rain for three days from today in the state due to the surface basin.

The IMD further added that the state is likely to witness rains along with thunderstorms in the northern and southern coastal states of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema areas.

The department officials stated that heavy rainfall will occur in Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema from tomorrow.

The Met Department has forecast that the southwest monsoon will intensify in the coming days.