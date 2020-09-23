Recently, the AP government has successfully conducted AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam examinations in various centres. A large number of candidates have appeared for these examinations. For the benefit of the aspirants, sakhieducation.com has come up with the answer key which was prepared by reputed subject matter experts. The official AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam key 2020 is expected to be released anytime after September 26.

The examinations for various categories of Grama/Ward Sachivalayam posts like Panchayat Secretary, VRO, ANM, VRA, Electrical Assistant, Engineer Assistant, Welfare Assistant are being conducted since September 20th. One can also check for details in the official websites like wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in or gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The examination paper contained 150 Questions with 1 mark each awarded for the correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for every negative answer.

Here Is The link for AP Sachivalayam answer key prepared by sakshieducation.com . Click Here For AP Sachivalyam Answer Key 2020