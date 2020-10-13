In the very first attempt made by India, Rushikonda was one of the eight beaches that has been conferred the 'Blue Flag'. AP Tourism principal secretary Rajat Bhargava confirmed that, "Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda beach has been conferred the Blue Flag."

The other seven beaches, which have been conferred the tag are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala) Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman).

State tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said that, "It is one more credit to add for Visakhapatnam and now the city will be on the map of international tourism. International visitors prefer to visit beaches with Blue Flag because they comply with all international norms of safety and cleanliness and have services matching international standards."

The international non-governmental and non-profit organisation Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) offers 'Blue Flag' certification. India also received the third-highest award for 'best practices' in the coastal regions for pollution control.

As part of the BEAMS (Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services) initiative, Rushikonda Beach is the only beach in the State to be chosen by the Union Government for development to meet international standards. Nearly 20,000 people visit Rushikonda beach on a daily basis.