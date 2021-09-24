Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam Selected For Fish Andhra Scheme Pilot Project

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and said that Visakhapatnam has been selected for the “Fish Andhra Scheme” pilot project. He tweeted that "The upcoming fish hubs shall ensure organized marketing facilities, increased consumption and more employment. 40% subsidy will be given to entrepreneurs and fishermen."

Andhra Pradesh state department of Fisheries has come up with a new scheme under the brand name "Fish Andhra" by establishing aqua hubs in line with Pradhana Mantri Mathsya Sampadha Yojana (PMMSY), a central government scheme.

A total of 100 aqua hubs would be set up and around 14,000 outlets of different sizes and nature would be set up across Andhra Pradesh under this scheme. Each aqua hub constitutes 140 beneficiaries and the project cost is Rs 5.50 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that four fishing harbours Uppada( East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna) and Juvvala Dinne (Nellore) should be completed by December 2022.