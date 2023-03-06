Andhra Pradesh: Villagers Save Four Tiger Cubs in Nandyal District

Nandyal: Four tiger cubs were rescued by the villagers in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Local people of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli mandal of Atmakur forest division found the cubs abandoned in an agricultural field and shifted them to a safe place in order to protect them from a likely dog attack.

People from nearby places stormed the village to catch a glimpse of tiger cubs as the news of finding them spread far and wide.

Upon receiving information from the people, the forest officials arrived in the village and moved the cubs to safety. Latest reports suggested that the cubs were reunited with their mother who was likely searching for her babies.

Also Read: Telangana Govt’s Women’s Day Gift to All Female Employees