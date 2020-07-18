KURNOOL: A 65-year-old unconscious patient was seen being carried on a stretcher by two men to a private diagnostic lab after a neurosurgeon in Kurnool government hospital referred the patient for a CT scan.

In a news report by a news agency, the patient has been identified as Thimmappa. After the video went viral, the incident has sparked outrage in the state.

Speaking over the incident, Kurnool hospital's superintendent has said that he was brought to the hospital and the neurosurgeon had referred him for a CT scan at the hospital itself.

The family members were asked to wait for half an hour, the superintendent said.

They did not wait and instead took the patient to a private lab and then brought him back.

The superintendent clarified that the government hospital's labs are fully functional.

Reportedly, his COVID-19 test showed negative.